MCP Diaspora To Elect New Office Bearers

The Diaspora arm of Malawi Congress Party will be electing its new office bearers. The new bearers will replace the current executive whose term of office finishes at the end of this month after being in office for 5 years

Part of MCP Diaspora Wing

According to the statement made available to Malawi Voice, the outgoing Spokesperson of the group Chalo Mvula confirmed that indeed elections are due to take place and that New leadership will be unveiled at the beginning of August “ We are a democratic institution just like our party in Malawi, as such leaders need to get fresh mandate every five years to lead the organisation”

Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) structure sees it having members all over the world. It is the Umbrella body that currently comprises of MCP wings from RSA, USA, UK , Canada and Republic of Ireland.

Recent years has seen increased participation in Malawi politics by those that are living abroad . A number of political wings have sprung up such as UTM and DPP Wing. The MCP wing was officially launched in 2014 with Lucy Chitembeya and Allan Mandindi as its first leaders. The current leader is UK based Patricia Kulipa Chimangeni who is deputised by USA based Paulos Banda.

The Diaspora MCP has made great contribution towards ushering in of Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the new President of Malawi after it recently donated K9 million kwacha towards election monitoring. This follows another K6 million that was donated for the same initiative back in 2019. On top of the financial contributions, the group has also been strategically active on social media promoting the MCP party. One member of the group , Music artist Nic Thindwa released a number of singles prior to election in support of the party with the latest one being “Tipambana” done alongside Rudo Chakwera.

On the upcoming elections, Chalo Mvula said candidates will be those that are affiliated to the group “ Candidates can be based in any country but they need to already have been affiliated to the group. Every member is free to contest for any position in the executive “added Mvula.