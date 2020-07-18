Armed Robbers Steal Face Masks in Kasungu

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) in Kasungu district are hunting for armed robbers who broke into Santhe Water Board Office and went off with face masks and other assorted items valued at MK 600,000.

Kasungu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Tasowana confirmed the development on Saturday.

Tasowana said the robbers heavily armed with pangas stormed the water board during the night of July 16 and where they tied up the security guards with ropes.

“It is reported that the criminals questioned the security guards about where the Water Board officials kept the money.

After getting no tangible response, the robbers broke the main door of one of the offices and entered into the building.

It is alleged that besides face masks the robbers went away with spanners, ax flame and pick head,” said Tasowana

Meanwhile, police have appealed to communities in the district to remain vigilant and report criminal acts to the police.