Mutharika’s Top Security Aide Norman Chisale Out On Bail

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipawo has today granted bail to former president professor Peter Mutharika’s top security aide Norman Chisale.

Free At Last: Chisale ( In black suit) outside the court after bail ruling

Chief Magistrate Violet ordered Chisale to pay the sum of MK10 Million Cash bond and non cash sureties amounting to MK50 Million as part of his bail conditions.

The court also ordered Chisale to be reporting to the national police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe every Tuesday fortnightly.

Chisale, who was arrested on Monday on money laundering and fraud charges, arrived at the Court on Friday morning handcuffed with a Bible in his hands.

Before the bail ruling, Chisale was seen outside the court reading the bible while wearing a happy and smiling face.