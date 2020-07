Fallen Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Karonga Central, Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda has been laid to rest at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe.

The former cabinet Minister, Dr. Mwalwanda died on Thursday evening at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after battling with Covid-19.

Only few people were allowed to attend the burial ceremony in compliance with covid-19 preventive measures.