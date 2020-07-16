Sports Minister Msungama Says ‘I Personally Dislike Walter’

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama on Thursday openly criticized Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda over his involvement in partisan politics.

The outspoken Msungama made the criticism at FAM headquarters, Mpira Village in Blantyre in full view of FAM delegates which was led by the President Dr. Nyamilandu Manda.

Msungama, who for the past days has been accusing Nyamilandu of sponsoring Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he personally hate Nyamilandu’s behaviour.

“I am not against this association, but am against the behaviour of the president. It is not right, and I must repeat, it is not right,” said Msungama

In an interview recently, Nyamilandu said: “I am a professional and not a politician. I don’t hold any political position in any party and neither have I rendered support to any political party,”

The FAM boss Nyamilandu also asked the sports Minister not to judge him based on social media propaganda.

Legal and Sports analyst, David Kanyenda has since warned the Minister Msungama against dragging politics into football.

He said FIFA might impose a ban if government continues to interfere with FAM operations.

“I would like to request the Minister to note the many examples worldwide where direct Government intervention has resulted in restrictions being placed on a National Association.

Due to football’s local popularity, it is safe to conclude that any suspension from international football competitions may not be well received by the public,” said Kanyenda via facebook.