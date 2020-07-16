MCP’s Mwalwanda Dies of Covid-19

The governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Karonga Central, Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda has died after contracting the novel Coronavirus.

Mwalwanda who once served as Deputy Minister of Finance during Dr. Joyce Banda’s Peoples party (PP) era died on Thursday evening at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform all honorable members and staff of the passing of Dr. Cornelius Thomson Mwalwanda,” speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara confirmed in a communiqué addressed to Members of Parliament

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 2716 cases including 51 deaths. Of these cases, 854 are imported infections and 1862 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1077 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1588.

The average age of the cases is 35.5 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66% are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 22296 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID- 19 testing sites across the country.