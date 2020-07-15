Wandale Claims to Be ‘Jesus’

While the country is busy battling with coronavirus pandemic, People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader, Vincent Wandale has stormed the social media claiming that he is ‘Jesus’.

Iam the promised one- Wandale

Posting on his official facebook page on Tuesday evening, Wandale said he saw a vision while at Zomba Mental Hospital in which he heard voice of ‘God’ calling him Messiah (the promised one).

“..I had a dream where God the Almighty appeared to me in my dream in a voice and said you are the promised Messiah and that my tribulations I was going through I am paying for the sins of mankind, “posted Wandale

He added: “I related this dream to Makwera my male nurse who said those dreams are common here among mental patients and that confirms that you are mad.”

Wandale further claimed that a Blantyre based prophet (name withheld) also revealed to him that he was the Messiah.

In October 2017, the Court in Lilongwe sent Vincent Wandale to Zomba Mental Hospital for psychiatric treatment.