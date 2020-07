BY IDRISS ALI NASSAR

I said this on April 2, 2020 and I repeat it today:

Prayers are not a plan, nor is fasting a strategy. The president was elected to do a job, not act as our priest.

We are faced with a public health crisis in the form of a virus, not some unknown evil spirit.

What will make a difference in the lives of Malawians and reassure the people is robust ACTION by their president, led by science and experts in the field.