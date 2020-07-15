Standard Bank Equips Major Hospitals with K90 Million Covid-19 Response Equipment

Timely Intervention: Standard Bank CEO William Le Roux presents the donation

As way of contributing towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Standard Bank PLC on Wednesday donated assorted medical items valued at K90 million to Government of Malawi targeting the country’s major hospitals and other frontline workers.

The donation has since been channelled to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital, Mzuzu Central Hospital and Nurses & Midwives Council of Malawi. In total the bank donated 4650 protective suits, 9520 face masks, 37480 gloves, 1000 hand sanitizers, 20 infrared thermometers.

The breakdown of the consignment had the three referral hospitals each receiving 3000 masks, 1500 protective suits and 12160 gloves. Nurses & Midwives Council of Malawi Council got 1000 hand sanitizers, 1000 gloves, 20 infrared thermometers, 520 face masks, and 150 protective suits to distribute to nurses and midwives across the country.

Speaking at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Standard Bank Chief Executive, William Le Roux, said they felt compelled to intervene because Malawi’s potential lies in a healthy nation.

“Our contribution to fight the pandemic is all about protecting lives, economies, jobs and aspirations. Standard Bank believes in the potential and aspirations of Malawi and her people. As such any disruption to livelihoods among Malawians is our great concern. Malawi is our home and we drive her growth so as we speak there is a problem in our home therefore we cannot stay quiet,” said Le Roux.

The chief executive added since the virus was first detected in the country, the bank has remained vigilant by improving on hygiene practices in all service centres and taking measures on the business front to help customers.

“On the business front we have removed a range of transactional fees on most of our digital products to allow and encourage Malawians use digital banking as one way of avoiding crowded places.”

The bank adjusted downwards fees and charges on its 247 Moments digital platform which encompasses Retail Online, Enterprise Online and Business Online on internet plus 247 App and USSD on mobile banking.

It also implemented a 40 per cent reduction on transactional fees on all digital payments on the digital platform and a similar fee reduction on Express transfers to other banks on internet and mobile banking.

Speaking when receiving the donation, KCH director, Dr Jonathan Ngoma, hailed Standard Bank for the timely intervention in fighting the pandemic. “Today’s donation by Standard Bank is an indication that the financial sector is with us in this stressing time. It is a difficult time for health workers and we surely need adequate support. Other organizations and persons should emulate this gesture,” Ngoma said.

Part of the funds used to purchase the consignment was initially meant for the bank’s annual wellness and athletics event, Be More Race. This year’s edition of the race slated for June was postponed as a result of the pandemic.