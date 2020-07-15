Rev Chakwera Calls Malawians To Pray, Fast Over Covid-19 Pandemic

His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus Mc Cathy Chakwera has called upon all religiously-inclined citizens of the country to join him in observing three days of fasting and prayer from tomorrow Thursday, 16th July, to Saturday, 18th July, against the spread and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. A statement issued by the Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson Gospel Kazako says the prayers are being called upon for the recovery of those infected and affected by the virus; the protection and susteinance of healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic. The statement further calls upon the country’s citizenry to again join the President on Sunday 19th July in observing a National Day of Thanksgiving with a vision of creating an opportunity within our homes and religious gatherings across the nation in expressing gratitude to God for the grace he has showered upon the nation. Government has since called for strict adherence to the covid -19 preventive measures during these religious gatherings.