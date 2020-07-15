Chichiri Prison Registers First Covid-19 Case

Connect on Linked in

Authorities at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre have confirmed the first confirmed case of Covid-19 pandemic.

File Photo: Inmates at Chichiri Prison

National spokesperson for Malawi Prison Services, Chimwemwe Shaba confirmed the development on Wednesday.

According to Shaba, prison authorities are currently in a meeting mapping the way forward.

Chichiri Prison has over 1,866 inmates against the required number of 570 inmates thus according to 2018 Malawi Inspectorate of Prisons Report.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered 2487 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 40 deaths.