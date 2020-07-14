Transfer Your Brain From Social Media Politics To Capital Hill Mr. President

BY JACK BANDA

I see the wanton arrests as terrorism and abuse of the citizenry by a president who hasn’t had a grip yet on how to lead us. I see the selective documents leaking and car pictures and reg numbers as a hybrid version of stupidity. You come up with that kind of stupidity when you cross MCP and 9 parties. … It is not like that the people doing it are stupid, no, some are tidy people.

That however is what makes it stupid and of course plus that they are taking Malawians for fools. It is about time Chakwera had transferred his government’s brain from social media and politics to state house and capital Hill. We want to start seeing his vision, whatever it is to start unfolding. Just like he gave his ministers 5 months, he should not forget that he previously promised to resign if we find him incompetent and failing to end poverty. Suleman talked about health personnel being denied their work benefits. There’s too much noise and yet underneath such problems are simmering.