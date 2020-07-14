DON’T IMPLEMENT COVID19 PREVENTIVE MEASURES – ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has advised the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to reverse its decision to implement public health coronavirus containment, prevention and management rules as the matter is still in court.

In a directive memo which Nation Online has seen, Silungwe stressed that enforcement of the rules was suspended by the High Court in case number 22 of 2020.He said:

“This means that the suspension imposed by the court is still in force. Government cannot, therefore, enforce or implement the rules until the suspension is lifted.”

In view of the foregoing, you are adviced to reverse your decision to implement the rules by way of Press Release since the matter is still in court.” The Attorney General has since given an assurance that his office is handling the matter with utmost urgency it deserves considering the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

On July 10, 2020, the Taskforce through Co-Chairperson John Phuka issued new restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic following continued rise of cases in he country.

Among others, the taskforce announced the suspension of entertainment gatherings, weddings and other social gatherings and imposed restrictions on religious and funeral gatherings