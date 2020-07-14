Dear My DPP/UDF Family…Be Strong, That’s How Police State Works

By Foster F Fundi
While Chakwera and Chilima terrorize our leaders~~~we have each other.While Chakwera and Chilima use state machinery to embark on propaganda against our leaders and parties~~~we have one another.
While Chakwera and Chilima use Times, Zodiac, MBC to smear our leaders and parties~~~we have you.
While Chakwera and Chilima hunt us like animals~~~we have God in our corner.While Chakwera and Chilima order police to arrest anyone associated with our parties based on fake evidence posted on social media by their members~~~we have facts that will never die or grow old.
When Chakwera and Chilima use judiciary against members of our parties ~~~we have the endurance to survive these political persecution.
When Chakwera and Chilima believe our party members shouldn’t own anything despite fruits of their sweat~~~we have abilities to bounce back even stronger.
While Chakwera and Chilima use their power and authority to embark on a soft genocide~~~we have influence and friends they cannot match.
While police, HRDC, PAC, media and judges work for MCP~~~we have constitution on our side.
While Malawi is becoming once again a police state as was the case during Kamuzu~~~we have democratic values and principles in our DNA.If any one of their members post a fake story on this social media that you or I sold Lake Malawi~~~police will believe it and they will come and arrest us. Chakwera makes atrocities committed by Kamuzu to look like a walk at the park. Don’t fall prey to their propaganda against members of our parties. Their aim is to divide and conquer us.
As we speak, they’re cooking up false and fake stories against you and I, and yes sadly that’s how police state works. We survived Kamuzu, surely we will survive Chakwera and Chilima.
Don’t worry Foster, game rangers always hunt animals that come out from game reserves and national parks. If they break the law, no matter what they must be arrested don’t take Malawi for granted and even the current government if they will not take care they will dance the same tune and this must be lesson to them. Choipa chitsata mwini
Read a novel entitled ‘1984’.
They will dance the same tune come 2025. For instance akuti Jomo committed a crime in 2018 hence the arrest. How about the brutal killers at Msundwe, the brutality killing of DPP monitors? For justice to prevail, do they need another two years to institute an investigation unit on this one. I could see one party system resurfacing. That’s more reason Kazako was appointed as minister of information to kill other private radios so much so that tizimvera mbwelera za ma wailesi awozi. Paja tu mumati MBC ikukondera boma nanga lero bwanji? Time will come the same MBC muzaimvanso kuwawa mark my words.
mwalila mokweza inu a dpp koma choti muziwe simuzalamulilaso mmalawi muno, panopa tikufuna likulu la mec libwele pa central region, ndipo chipan ichi chitha ngat makatani
This is a witch hunt, and opposition members are treated like animals. All crimes committed against them are burried and and not accountable while the cases created against them are handled as very serious crimes. If this is not witch hunt why selective in criminalizing these offenses. We have so many cases ranging from murdering police officers, shooting at demonstrators, pp cashgate, abductions and demolishing of houses of the opposition members, etc. For sure this is the coming back of one party state.