Dear My DPP/UDF Family…Be Strong, That’s How Police State Works

By Foster F Fundi

While Chakwera and Chilima terrorize our leaders~~~we have each other.While Chakwera and Chilima use state machinery to embark on propaganda against our leaders and parties~~~we have one another.

While Chakwera and Chilima use Times, Zodiac, MBC to smear our leaders and parties~~~we have you.

While Chakwera and Chilima hunt us like animals~~~we have God in our corner.While Chakwera and Chilima order police to arrest anyone associated with our parties based on fake evidence posted on social media by their members~~~we have facts that will never die or grow old.

When Chakwera and Chilima use judiciary against members of our parties ~~~we have the endurance to survive these political persecution.

When Chakwera and Chilima believe our party members shouldn’t own anything despite fruits of their sweat~~~we have abilities to bounce back even stronger.

While Chakwera and Chilima use their power and authority to embark on a soft genocide~~~we have influence and friends they cannot match.

While police, HRDC, PAC, media and judges work for MCP~~~we have constitution on our side.

While Malawi is becoming once again a police state as was the case during Kamuzu~~~we have democratic values and principles in our DNA.If any one of their members post a fake story on this social media that you or I sold Lake Malawi~~~police will believe it and they will come and arrest us. Chakwera makes atrocities committed by Kamuzu to look like a walk at the park. Don’t fall prey to their propaganda against members of our parties. Their aim is to divide and conquer us.

As we speak, they’re cooking up false and fake stories against you and I, and yes sadly that’s how police state works. We survived Kamuzu, surely we will survive Chakwera and Chilima.