Minister Msungama Against Bullets, Nomads Stadia Project

The Outspoken Minister of Sports, Ulemu Msungama has accused former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration for planning to construct stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward wanderers.

According to an article published on Nation Online, Msungama said it was out of order for the government to construct stadia for private teams.

“These are privately-owned entities and government should not have committed to build stadia for them.

Perhaps helping them to secure land so that they could build the stadia on their own could have been ideal,” said Msungama

Msungama further said he will be meeting with relevant authorities to map the way forward on whether to continue with the projects or not.

Bullets stadium will cost about MK3.8 billion while that for the Nomads will cost about MK3.6 billion.