Gospel Kazako Vows to Free MBC

The newly appointed Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has vowed to make state broadcaster the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) free from political bondage.

The Minister Kazako, who is also the Director for the privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), made the vow in an interview with a local media.

The former MBC employee, Kazako said his first task as the Information Minister will be to find out why the state broadcaster has been used a propaganda tool for the governing political parties.

Apart from setting MBC free, the Minister also promised to make Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) independent.

Recently, The Media Institute For Southern Africa (MISA)-Malawi Chapter Chairperson, Tereza Ndanga asked President Lazarus Chakwera to allow MBC and MACRA to operate without political interference.

Ndanga said the media regulatory body MACRA and the state broadcaster MBC fails to work professionally due to political interference.

“MBC and MACRA require transformation that goes beyond changing the leadership of the two institutions to legal reforms that guarantee independence and security of leadership positions.

MACRA should not be used to censure private media houses and MBC should not be used as a propaganda tool for the party in power but a platform for diverse and robust debate on matters of national interest,” said Ndanga

Misa-Malawi further appealed to President Chakwera and his vice President Saulos Chilima to respect freedom of expression and Access to information.