DPP–A Need To Look Within

BY CEDRICK NGALANDE

As DPP dusts itself up, perhaps this is a high time to take a good look in the mirror. There have been a lot of rumors flying around about corruption at the heart of the party. DPP must now resolve to root out all forms of corruption and corrupt individuals from among its ranks. DPP does not stand for corruption, and anybody involved in such practices would have to face the law with full backing of the party.

It must, however, be emphasized that in any civilized democratic society there needs to be proper investigations not just kangaroo courts. The government of the day cannot just use trumped up charges as a pretext for destroying the opposition.Obviously, it has been a hard year for DPP: a court case tipped over by a judiciary with a soft spot for the other side; an election rerun lost, and now a new government on an arrest spree.In spite of all these things, DPP cannot blame anybody else for its current status. DPP should not have been in this position, in the first place.

The 2019 election should have won decisively if party had not forgotten its founding principles of anti-corruption and national building. There is a tough road ahead to rebuild the party in readiness for 2025. The first order of business will have to be repositioning the party to regain its national status.

In recent years, there has been a growing perception that DPP is a party for only a particular group of people in a particular region of the country. In some cases, this has been more than just a perception. A few not so nice statements have been made here and there by some from inside the party.

The party has a difficult but necessary job of reconciling itself with the rest of the country, especially fellow citizens from the Northern Region. It maybe that such a process will have to include a public and sincerely apology to our friends up there. It may also be that party will have to promise that when it gets back into power in 2025, at least a certain fraction of new high-level government appointees including cabinet members will come from the North.

Unlike Laz Chakwera who shameless attempted to run away from the truth by seeking to redefine ‘merit’ to defend his central region heavy cabinet , the party has to face these challenges squarely. All people, districts and regions of the country are equal, and as Aristotle once said, “Equals should be treated equally”.

DPP must also stand for something; a philosophy, a principle or platform that must also always be associated with the party. One of the reasons all the parties in the country are vulnerable to tribalism and regionalism is because they do not stand for anything. Other than handing out a particular color of t-shirts, there is no platform that differentiates any one party from another. Party supporters have nothing else to rally around.In spite of these challenges and frustrations, the fundamentals of the DPP party are still strong – probably the strongest in the country. The infrastructures and grassroots are solid, and the party is well positioned to regain the government in 2025 with a landslide.