Vincent Wandale Tells Chakwera to Stop Arresting DPP Officials

People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader, Vincent Wandale has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to stop arresting members from the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Wandale made the remarks following the arrest of DPP’s senior member James Chuma and Ward Councillor for M’thandizi Isaac Jomo Osman.
He said the government should focus on developing the country rather than arresting ‘innocent’ people.
“In my opinion the arrests of people by the new administration is not right. Leave them alone and concentrate on the work of building up.
These many arrests will derail government attention such that fighting will be the order of the day.
Everyone who knows believes that there is no justice at the judiciary which is corrupt itself,” said Wandale through his official facebook page.
In an interview DPP’s Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi described the arrests as political witch-hunting.
In his inaugural speech as the 6th President of the country, Dr. Chakwera vowed to investigate and arrest all corrupt government officials.
Ine sakudzandimanga bwanji akumanga adipipi akuluakulu bwanji? Vimangeni ngati vinasolola zaanthu osauka
Chilima and his fellow utm gurus who have joined the witch-hunting spree must be very watchful because this political game will never spare them because they were part and parcel of the previous administration for 4 years before they fell out. Who knows? may be they will be the next target to be totally silenced and make mcp, donning on tonse PPE, comfortably ruling for good. its buffling to see our educated people lacking the wisdom of analysing how things would unfold in the near future by looking at personal characters. looking at jomo’s, viola’s and the just arrested chuma’s crimes, there are no traces of corruption but rather assault cases and armed robbery. Some of these guys like viola was the one who was attacked and surprisingly ended up arrested. I see no justice delivered to these guys as long as kenyatta and his bunch of corrupt judges remain in the judiciary. They dictate on the magistrates and their fellow judges and this can be revealed on how mpinganjira’s bail was handled. we are not in safe hands as long as kenyatta remains the chief justice, this guy must go.