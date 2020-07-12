Vincent Wandale Tells Chakwera to Stop Arresting DPP Officials

People’s Land Organization (PLO) leader, Vincent Wandale has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to stop arresting members from the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Wandale made the remarks following the arrest of DPP’s senior member James Chuma and Ward Councillor for M’thandizi Isaac Jomo Osman.

He said the government should focus on developing the country rather than arresting ‘innocent’ people.

“In my opinion the arrests of people by the new administration is not right. Leave them alone and concentrate on the work of building up.

These many arrests will derail government attention such that fighting will be the order of the day.

Everyone who knows believes that there is no justice at the judiciary which is corrupt itself,” said Wandale through his official facebook page.

In an interview DPP’s Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi described the arrests as political witch-hunting.

In his inaugural speech as the 6th President of the country, Dr. Chakwera vowed to investigate and arrest all corrupt government officials.