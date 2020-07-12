THE NEW MCP, VERY MUCH LIKE THE OLD

By Cidrick Ngalande

There is a disturbing trend among governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters on the social media. They threaten, curse and abuse anybody who wants to discuss their policies or scrutinize their leaders.

This fear of alternative points of view betrays a sense of lack of confidence in their leader and policies. It is reminiscent of what the same MCP did from 1964 – 1994 when they fed to crocodiles anybody who dared question or debate policies of their party or leader.



Let it be known that this primitive behavior will not deter Malawians from shaping their own future. A lot of strange things have happened in the past 2 weeks and people have a right to ask questions.

For instance:

1. While people know and accept that all criminals must face the law, it is a fact that in democratic culture crimes takes time to investigate. Why is it that there has been a spate of arrests in the past 2 weeks?

Have these cases been properly investigated? When did they start investigating them? Is it a coincidence that all such investigations happened to complete in the past 2 weeks?



2. Why is the minister of sports being involved in FAM/FIFA issues? Does FAM/FIFA not have an executive committee that can deal with these issues if at all the chair is politicizing the body?

Is the minister aware of how FIFA has in the past dealt with countries where politicians have interfered with football business?



3. While we are all enjoying this new anti-corruption dispensation, is it also not an appropriate time for the new president to finally tell the country where he got the money to build a billion Kwacha mansion?