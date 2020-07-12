Dear Bwana Sports Minister,

BY FOCUS MAGANGA

Football is a religion. It’s a shrine of oneness and tolerance. It is not a political battle field. Supporters are demographically diverse. Some are DPP. Some are MCP, some UTM, some UDF. Some rich, some poor. But the binding factor is not in their political affiliation. I, therefore, don’t see your basis of ‘being politically compromised’.

What is to be politically compromised in football? To be young and wise, as you are, is to focus on things that matter: Performance. Tolerance. And Leadership. I now wonder, will we really develop sports? Because they are many supporters and many football managers who ‘are politically compromised’ and it is because we are a country that chose political pluralism.

SKC is working daily with Seodi White, but we know the remarks she made against him. They are making progress, and Chilima is using the woman who debased him to achieve the greater cause. Chilima knows, there is time for everything. One day, it is my belief, Seodi will be axed for what she did. But until then, Chilima is putting aside their differences and exploit her full contribution.

You, on the other hand, before Nyamulandu even briefs you on where we get wrong on football— or, importantly, before you even inspire him with your vision, you have already begun castigating a person you will have to work closely with, and that because soccer is the biggest and most followed sport in the country.Unluckily, your disliking him won’t really change anything because FAM presidency is not a public position. He is a FAM official. I now wonder if Tonse philosophy is really real…