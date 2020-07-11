Walter Hits Back At Sports Minister

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Dr. Walter Nyamilandu Manda has hit back at newly appointed Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama for accusing him of being political.

Iam not a politician – Nyamilandu

Msungama accused Nyamilandu of being former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member.

In an interview with the Nation Online on Friday, Dr. Nyamilandu said he is a professional and not a politician. He added that FAM works and supports government of the today.

“I am a professional and not a politician. I don’t hold any political position in any party and neither have I rendered support to any political party,” said Dr. Nyamilandu

The FAM boss Nyamilandu also asked the sports Minister not to judge him based on social media propaganda.

“I implore the honorable minister not to judge or be prejudiced because he will be misled by propaganda.

I have been a victim of circumstances of the previous regimes for similar reasons, but I have survived because of my honesty and integrity. The truth shall always set us free,” said Nyamilandu

Meanwhile, the Minister Msungama said will have a one on one meeting with Nyamilandu to discuss the matter further.