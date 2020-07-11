Veep Chilima’s Convoy in Fatal Accident

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s Convoy has been involved in a fatal accident at Phalula in Balaka district on his way to Lilongwe from Blantyre.

Spokesperson for the Office of the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri has confirmed the development in an interview with local press.

He said the accident involved one vehicle on the convoy which had a head on collision with another vehicle, a Toyota Vitz, coming from the opposite direction.

“The Toyota Vitz had four people on board, two of them are feared dead,” explained Phiri.

He further said the other two have been rushed to hospital together with the driver of the vehicle on the convoy.

“The Vice President was not affected in any way and he is fine. Balaka police officers are on the ground,” said Phiri.