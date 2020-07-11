Nankhumwa Visits Jomo Osman in Police Cell

Nankhumwa being welcomed by a police officer at Limbe Police

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Saturday morning paid a surprised visit to DPP ward councilor for Bangwe-M’thandizi Isaac Jomo Osman at Limbe Police Cell in Blantyre.

Osman, who is also owner for super League side Ntopwa Football Club, was arrested on Friday evening the southern region police for assault and breach of peace.

According to Police Spokesperson for the region, Ramsey Nhlane the suspect Osman will appear in court soon to be formally charged.

Nankhumwa and Osman at Limbe Police

The arrest came barely days after the court granted him bail for theft and malicious damage accounts.

The suspect Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.