Malawi Bans Street Vending, Mobile Markets

Malawi government has suspended mobile markets and banned street vending in all trading centres to avoid overcrowding of places.

Presidential Task Force On Covid-19 Co-Chairperson Dr Phuka

The announcement has been made through a press statement released Friday by Co-Chairperson -Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka.

“Government notes that due to the escalation of infections and deaths due to COVID-19, there is need to implement stricter measures to contain the spread of corona virus in cities, towns, districts, municipalities and communities throughout Malawi,” says Dr. Phuka.

Cumulatively, Malawi as of Friday, July 10, recorded 2069 cases including 31 deaths. Of these cases, 722 are imported infections and 1347 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 379 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1659.

Similarly, government has suspended weddings, engagement ceremonies, bridal showers, send offs and all gatherings of public and social nature.