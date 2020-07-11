Covid-19 Cases Rise to 2261 As Malawians Return From S.Africa

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 138 new recoveries and two new deaths, Co-Chairperson for Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 Dr. John Phuka confirmed.

According to Dr. Phuka, 128 are contact of confirmed cases and 64 were identified among 382 Malawian residents returning from South Africa that arrived in the country on Friday through Mwanza border.

Phuka further said 13 of the cases are health workers from Blantyre, Mzuzu, Mchinji and Dowa.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 2261 cases including 33 deaths. Of these cases, 786 are imported infections and 1475 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 517 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1711.

The average age of the cases is 34.6 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 82 years and 66.3% are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 20098 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID- 19 testing sites across the country.