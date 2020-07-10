Police Officers Arrested Over Buleya Murder

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) in Lilongwe has arrested their own officers in connection to the murder of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died in police custody.

Malawi Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest of twelve police officers in a press statement issued on Friday, 10 July 2020.

“The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has directed that all police officers implicated in the death of Buleya to be prosecuted,” said Kadadzera

According to Kadadzera, the officers are expected to appear in court on Monday, 13th July, 2020.

Lule, 44, died in police custody in Lilongwe in 2019 and was a suspect in the abduction and killing of a 14 year old boy with albinism in Dedza district.