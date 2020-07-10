Mighty DPP Will Never Die- Nankhumwa

The Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President For the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa says DPP remains strong despite losing 23 June fresh presidential elections.
Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre during a meeting with the party’s district and constituency governors from the Southern.
Nankhumwa said: “We felt it is very much important that we should go back to the people to encourage them to soldier on; the party will never die,”
The Mighty DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance led by President Mutharika lost to Tonse Alliance Candidate Lazarus Chakwera.