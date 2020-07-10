Mighty DPP Will Never Die- Nankhumwa

The Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President For the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa says DPP remains strong despite losing 23 June fresh presidential elections.

We will rise again- Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, made the remarks on Thursday in Blantyre during a meeting with the party’s district and constituency governors from the Southern.

Nankhumwa said: “We felt it is very much important that we should go back to the people to encourage them to soldier on; the party will never die,”

The Mighty DPP and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance led by President Mutharika lost to Tonse Alliance Candidate Lazarus Chakwera.