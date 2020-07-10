Malawi Chess Stars to Participate in International Online Tournament

By Mphatso Sam

Blantyre, July 10, Mana: Twelve chess players will represent Malawi at the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad that will attract over 150 countries across the world, slated for July end to August, Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) Publicity Secretary Alfred Chinthele has disclosed.

The tournament, which was expected to take place in Russia in September, will be held virtually as the World Chess Federation is observing social and physical distancing guidelines amid Covi-19 world pandemic.

The players selected, according to Chinthele, are the ones that performed well during the domestic online chess competition which CHESSAM has been holding for the recent weeks.

The CHESSAM Publicity Secretary added that the players will be having lessons and training to prepare them well ahead of the online tournament.

“We have Fide Master, Joseph Mwale who won the open section, Candidate Master, Petros Mfune came second and two others Chiletso Chipanga and George Mwale,” he added.

Chinthele explained that in the ladies category, Ennelles Mwawa won with CHESSAM President Susan Namangale, Tapiwa Banda and Women Candidate Master, Ellen Mpinganjira made the list.

“In the junior section, Praise Kalambo won with three other players while Tupochere Mwanjira, Charity Tadeya and Carol Trapence made the list,” Chinthele added.

The CHESSAM Publicity Secretary disclosed that Francisco Mwangupiri will be the captain of the players as other six players will remain on the reserve teams.

Fide Master Mwale, who is based in South Africa and has a Standard International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating of 2, 159, won the inaugural Africa Individual Online Chess championship in May while Chipanga won the Africa Amateur Chess championship two years ago, he said.

In a related development, Malawi won silver medal at the Africa Online Draughts Championship hosted online on June 30 and was the only country in Africa to have four players in the top 10 with International Master, Ennock Makoka Banda finishing second, Abdul Mussa fifth, Crispin Amin sixth and Zalimba Chingoni on ninth position.