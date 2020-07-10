Lafarge Cement Donates Medical Supplies to Blantyre DHO

By Elizabeth Mandala

Blantyre, July 10, Mana: Lafarge Cement Malawi has donated assorted medical equipment worth MK1 Million to Blantyre District Health Office to help in the fight against Covid-19 in the district.

The donated items include, bed screens, wheelchairs, nebulisers, bedside lockers, weighing scales and stepping stools valued at K1Million.

Lafarge Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Ndugwa said the company is equally concerned with the increased number of diseases hospitals handle and increased cases of the Covid-19.

The Chief Executive Officer added that Lafarge Cement Company felt the need to support health facilities including the Blantyre DHO to contain the disease burden.

“Our hospitals are playing a huge role in serving those infected and as company we will not stop to support stakeholders as well as the wider community for we are part of this country,” he said.

In April this year, the company also reached out to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital with 200 bottles of liquid soap and 200 bottles of hand sanitizers valued at MK750,000 to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus within the hospital.

“Our workers also rely on the same hospitals hence we will not relent but fill the gaps where necessary,” said Ndugwa noting that the items were donated following a discussion with the DHO on their crucial needs to respond to the pandemic.

Director of Health and Social Services for Blantyre District Council, Gift Kawalazira commented Lafarge Cement Company for the donation saying it will help the hospitals in so many ways.

“As a country we need all the support from different stakeholders or individuals in fighting against the pandemic and the items we have received today will help provide the necessary support in our hospitals,” he said.

Blantyre has so far recorded over 480 cases of COVID19 cases while the national tally is at 1986 including 29 deaths.