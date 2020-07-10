DPP Councillor Jomo Osman Re-Arrested

Connect on Linked in

The Police in Blantyre have re-arrested main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Nthandizi Ward Isaac Jomo Osman popularly known as Ntopwa One.

Southern Region Police Spokesperson, Ramsey Nhlane confirmed the arrest in an interview.

According to Nhlane, the suspect Osman has been charged with two accounts namely breach and common assault.

Osman, who is currently on another court was also arrested last week for malicious damage and theft allegations.

The suspect Isaac Jomo Osman hails from Mtalimanja village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.