Chakwera to Swear-in ‘Incestuous’ Cabinet Despite Public Out-Cry

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to swear in new cabinet Ministers this afternoon despite receiving public condemnation for appointing members of the same family into the cabinet.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at Dr. Chakwera’s private residence in the capital city Lilongwe and is expected to start 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

In his 31 member team cabinet announced on Wednesday, Chakwera appointed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy President Sidik Mia and his wife as Minister of Transport and Deputy Member of lands respectively.

The sixth President of Malawi Chakwera who spoke highly against nepotism during campaign rallies has also appointed two senior members from former president Kamuzu Banda as cabinet ministers.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Focus on Africa on Thursday, Chakwera said issues such as marital status were not regarded when he was making the appointments.

Meanwhile, youths under the banner Youth for Change (YFC) have organized massive demonstration against the new cabinet.