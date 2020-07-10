Chakwera to Probe Joyce Banda Over Cashgate

The newly elected Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says Tonse Administration will probe former President Dr. Joyce Banda on her involvement in the famous cashgate scandal.

Joyce Banda and Vice President Saulos Chilima

President Chakwera who has appointed Banda’s son Roy Kachale into his cabinet was speaking in an interview with BBC Focus on Africa on Thursday. He said the probe on Banda will continue.

“The probe on Joyce Banda will continue. Individuals must be held responsible and cannot be judged by proxy,” said Chakwera.

Recently, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it has evidence linking former President Banda in the plunder of public money.

However, Banda insists that she was not involved in the scandal, despite being implicated by other cashgate convicts namely Osward Lutepo, suspect Ralph Kasambara and former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo.