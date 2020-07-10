Chakwera Snubs CSOs On Cabinet

The only thing that counts is merit- Chakwera

The newly elected Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Friday rebuffed a call from Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to re-appoint his cabinet.

CSOs, Human Rights Groups and PAC asked the President Chakwera to reshuffle his newly appointed 31 member team cabinet which is characterized with spouses, siblings and family ties a true reflection of nepotism and regionalism.

Despite the public out-cry, President Chakwera on Friday went on to sworn in the newly appointed Ministers at his official residents in Lilongwe.

In his speech during the ceremony, Chakwera said the appointment was based on merit not marital status.

“It is alleged that it is wrong to appoint to Cabinet members of the same family, or two people that are married to each other or several people from the same region.

I want to assure all Malawians that in making any appointments, I will never consider what family or region one comes from nor whom one is married to.

I believe that a just society is not only one in which familial, regional, and marital ties do not qualify you for service, but also one in which those ties do not disqualify you for service. The only thing that counts is merit,” said President Chakwera

He added: “To be a Minister of Government is to accept the responsibility of national and political leadership. That responsibility should only be offered to someone on merit, where merit means a proven track record to lead people effectively in producing results in the face of formidable odds and political complexities. There is no one on this Cabinet who does not pass that test.”

In his full cabinet announced on Wednesday, Chakwera appointed Sidik Mia his runningmate during May 2019 presidential elections as Minister responsible for Transport while his spouse Abida Mia as Deputy Minister for Lands.

The state president, Chakwera who spoke highly against nepotism during campaign rallies also appointed two senior members from former president Kamuzu Banda as cabinet ministers.