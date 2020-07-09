Prof Danwood Chirwa’s Speak on New Cabinet: I Suspect It’s Fake, Why Including Cashgate Masterminds and Beneficiaries?

Prof Danwood Chirwa’s take on the new Cabinet: Someone has kindly sent me a list of the full cabinet appointments by President Chakwera.

I can’t help suspecting it is fake. If it is not, tough times still lie ahead fellow Malawians. The restructuring of government seems to have been shaped by political deals than by a concern for effective implementation of the alliance manifesto.

Questionable characters have been handed posts, there’s is evidence of pay for play (with no lessons learnt from Modecai Msisha), and some new dubious ministries have been created while key ones such as for gender and children affairs have been omitted.

The electorate voted for change, but this new cabinet lacks novelty. It is definitely uninspiring, if not disappointing. The first cabinet was meant to send a clear message to all and sundry that patronage, corruption and looting will end, that those who have looted before will be investigated and prosecuted, and that new, clean and competent people will lead Malawi.

By this measure the new cabinet, if not fake, fails to meet the cut. How can one talk of being serious about corruption, yet cashgate masterminds and beneficiaries are part of government? Who are the shining lights in this cabinet? This is probably the most incestuous cabinet since 1994. I would score it 30%, with 50% being the pass mark.