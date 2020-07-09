Massive Demonstrations Looming In Malawi Over Chakwera’s Family, Lilongwe Cabinet

The Youths For Change (YFC) association would like to inform the general public that it will hold mass demonstrations on 13th July, 2020 against the ingenuine cabinet that our president released on 8th July, 2020.

What Mr President has done is no more than a reward for the personal battle the beneficiaries fought. We fought dpp for the same reasons. You’re no better than the previous regime and this shouldn’t be given a smile at all. Malawi isn’t a family property.

We feel being foolishly used. We need real freedom fighters. Not those who would fight for personal gains. We need to see new Malawi, a Malawi that you promised.

For more information regarding the arrangements contact 0997856331

Let’s fight for change. A better Malawi is possible.