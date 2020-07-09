Malawi Makes Face Masks Mandatory

Malawi government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in all government institutions as the measure of fighting the spread of Coronavirus which has so far claimed twenty five lives in the country.

The Chief Secretary to the Government, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi made the order in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said all clients seeking services in public offices should wear face masks or they will not be assisted.

Chikhosi further reminded all clients to strictly observe other preventive measures such as washing hands with soap, maintaining social distancing among others.

According to Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, as of Thursday Malawi recorded a total number of 1942 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 25 reported casualties.