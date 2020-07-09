HRDC to Meet Chakwera Over ‘Family Affairs’ Cabinet

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says will be meeting President Lazarus Chakwera this afternoon over his recent released 31 member cabinet.

Chakwera released a full Cabinet list on Thursday with Muhammad Sidik Mia and his wife Abida Mia being included in the Cabinet a development which has attracted mixed reactions from Malawians.

As not enough President Chakwera also appointed two members Kamuzu Banda family namely Ken Kandodo and Khumbize Chiponda as members of the cabinet.

According to HRDC Chairperson, Gift Trapence said the grouping has received several concerns following the new cabinet.

He cited family appointments, absence of Gender ministry, and regionalism as some of the concerns raised by Malawians.

The meeting is expected to start at 1 O’clock in the afternoon at Chakwera’s private residents.