Activists Tear Chakwera Apart, Malawians Feel Cheated

Malawi Human Rights Activists and Social Commentators have torn apart President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s full cabinet describing it as a family affair and gender insensitive cabinet.

Chakwera announced cabinet list on Thursday with Muhammad Sidik Mia and his wife Abida Mia being included in the Cabinet a development which has attracted mixed reactions from Malawians.

As not enough President Chakwera also appointed two members Kamuzu Banda family namely Ken Kandodo and Khumbize Chiponda as members of the cabinet.

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Spokesperson, Bishop Malani Mtonga has since asked Chakwera to re-appoint the cabinet.

“As PAC we are very disappointed, we are humbly asking Chakwera to re-appoint the ministers. We cannot two ministers from one family,” said Matonga

The 31 member cabinet has a total number of 12 female ministers representing 38 percent which contrary to what Chakwera promised to have a 40 percent of women in the cabinet.

In an interview with Nation Online, Gender activist Emma Kaliya said: “We are deflated that the President has not lived up to the promise of 40 percent female representation.

What is even more saddening is that most women are deputy ministers. Why is this case? The President raised our expectations, but his appointments are less inspiring,”

Malawi Union of the Blind (MUB) Executive Director, Ezekiel Kumwenda has also faulted Chakwera for not including people with disabilities in cabinet.

“This is against Tonse Philosophy…..the whole cabinet without a person with disability?” asked Kumwenda

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is meeting Chakwera this afternoon to present concerns raised by Malawians regarding the cabinet.