Not Easy to Appoint Cabinet Ministers- Chakwera

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has admitted having challenges in appointing cabinet Ministers hence the delay in announcing the names, Tonse government progress report has stated.

President Chakwera who recently promised to announce a full cabinet before 6th of July on Wednesday said him and the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima are still working on the list.

He said: “The task requires considerable thought and prayer on our part and will require understanding and trust on yours.”

The Malawian leader, Dr. Chakwera has since commended Malawians for being patience. He said the cabinet ministers will be announced soon or later.

“Dr. Chilima and I decided to subject the list to another battery of scrutiny in order to be doubly sure that we are offering Malawians a well-balanced team of high-performing servant leaders who will bring forth the fruits of our Tonse Philosophy.

As such, I thank you for your patience with this rigorous process and beg your pardon for the necessary delay, though I will be announcing the cabinet any day now,” said Dr. Chakwera in a statement.

President Chakwera also maintained his stand to appoint 3O member cabinet which will have no less than 40 percent of women representation.

“Having promised to form a cabinet of no more than 30 members, of which no less than 12 are to be women, the number of qualified people under consideration exceeds the number of cabinet portfolios,” said Dr Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera was inaugurated as the 6th President of Malawi on 6th July after winning June 23 Fresh Presidential elections.