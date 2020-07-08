FDH Bank Bails Out Legendary Artist Giddes

One of the leading financial Institutions in Malawi, FDH Bank has pledged to donate MK 2 Million to veteran musician Giddes Chalamanda.

FDH Bank Public Relations Officer, Lorraine Lusinje made the announcement in an interview with a local press.

She made the announcement few days after FHD’s brand ambassador Patience Namadingo pledged that the Bank will construct a grocery for the music icon Chalamanda.

“The MK2 million package is distributed as follows, MK500,000 as payment for mash-up performance and then MK1,500 000 for the grocery and stocking it,” said Lusinje adding that Chalamanda will also be FDH Banki Pakhomo agent.

Gidesi Chalamanda commonly known as “Giddes” is a 90 year old a Malawian acoustic artist.