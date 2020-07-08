BT Synod Suspends Worship Services At Neno After Congregants Test Positive For Covid-19

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod has temporary suspended church services at Neno Church after congregants tested positive for Covid-19.

We have suspended the services – Rev Gama

CCAP-Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Reverend Dr. Billy Gama confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Gama said seven of its members have tested positive for Coronavirus at the church hence the suspension.

“ Seven of our members from Neno Church have tested Positive for coronavirus.

So as a measure to stop the further spread among the Christians we have temporary suspended all the church services in the district,” said Rev Gama

Neno district has a total number of 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including one recovery.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered 59 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new recoveries, and five new deaths for the past 24 hours.

According to Chairperson for the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka out 0f the new deaths, three are from Mzuzu, and one each from Lilongwe and Thyolo.

In total Malawi has recorded 1,877 cases including 24 deaths. Of these cases, 706 are imported infections and 1,098 are locally transmitted while 73 are still under investigation.

Cumulatively, 345 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,508.

The average age of the cases is 34 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 78 years and 67% are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 17,693 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites across the country.