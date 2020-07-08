Appeasement Cabinet: As Mtambo Rewarded For Leading Bloody Demons

Hold on Mr President!! Cabinet or cabinet

Rev. Chakwera has finally appointed an appeasement cabinet aimed at nothing but recovering debts. The cabinet has been decried as having below par. Mr. Gospel Kazako the owner of ZBS has appointed Minister of Information, alongside his Sister-inlaw Agness Nkusa Nkhoma. Again raising questions on conflict of interest. Mr. Kazako perhaps is being rewarded for impartial coverage of the elections and looting during demonstrations.

The Cabinet has also roped in the entire Mia family comprising of Abida, Sidik and a cousin Halima all in Cabinet. The reason why the Mia family has been included is nothing but to make sure the family recovers all the money they spent to revive MCP.

Here comes Timothy Mtambo. The guy has been rewarded for destroying people’s properties, killing police officers and inducing regime change.Then there is Roy Kachale, son to the cashgate queen. He is being rewarded for the money her mother used to sponsor MCP.