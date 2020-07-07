BY FOSTER F FUNDI

Someone who lived in America for six months and went back home with a fake American accent.Someone who never run anything other than a church.

Someone who’s unable to assemble a cabinet Someone who promised free fertilizer for everyone only to negates on campaign promises first week in office.

Someone who’s working on a plan to arrest all his political opponents.Someone who fires technocrats for sole reason they support a government-in-waiting.

Someone who assembles supporters to hunt us in diaspora. I mean what do you expect from anyone associated with a party that unleashes violence on innocent fellow citizens.

The day you touch our two leaders APM and Bakili Muluzi is the day you will forfeit peace in Malawi.