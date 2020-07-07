VP Chilima Engages Parastatal Organisations, Private Sector and Local Councils on Public Service Reforms

PRESS RELEASE

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. SAULOS CHILIMA ENGAGES PARASTATAL ORGANISATIONS, PRIVATE SECTOR AND LOCAL COUNCILS ON PUBLIC SERVICE REFORMS

The Vice President Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who Is also Minister for Economic Planning and Development; and Public Sector Reforms, will this week hold interface meetings with the leadership of parastatal organisations, the private sector and local councils on the implementation of the reforms agenda in the new administration of His Excellency Dr. LazarusChakwera.Pilirani Phiri, press officer for the Vice President can confirm.

On Tuesday, July 7, Dr. Chilima will engage Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors of Finance for Parastatal Organisations based in thecentral region as well as CEO for Lilongwe City Council in Lilongwe.A similar meeting for southern region based parastatals will take place on Thursday July9, in Blantyre where CEOs for Blantyre and Zomba City Councils will also attend.

The following day, Friday July 10, the Vice President will engage captains of the Private Sector in Blantyre. On Monday, July 13, Dr. Chilima will travel to Mzuzu to engage Parastatal CEOs and Directors of Finance based in the northern region including CEO for Mzuzu City Council as well as all DistrictCouncils based in the north.

‘The meetings will review and agree on new areas of reforms and to take stock of the impact of service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness that the reforms have had so far.These include organisation health checks such as profitability or lossIt is time to work hard, work hard, and work hard in a new Malawi.