Senior UTM Member Allan Ngumuya Tests Positive For Covid-19

Veteran gospel artist and a Senior Member for Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party Allan Ngumuya has tested positive for Covid-19, officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Ngumuya, who is also former Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency, has been admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered 59 new COVID-19 cases, 28 new recoveries, and five new deaths for the past 24 hours.

According to Chairperson for the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka out 0f the new deaths, three are from Mzuzu, and one each from Lilongwe and Thyolo.

In total Malawi has recorded 1,877 cases including 24 deaths. Of these cases, 706 are imported infections and 1,098 are locally transmitted while 73 are still under investigation.

Cumulatively, 345 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,508.

The average age of the cases is 34 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 78 years and 67% are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 17,693 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites across the country.