No Covid-19 Testing Kits in Blantyre

The Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) has closed all the Covid-19 testing centres in the district due to shortage of testing kits, Malawi Voice has learnt.

Blantyre District Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. Gift Kawalazira confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday. He said the centres are only testing critical cases.

“Yes, we have indeed closed all the Covid-19 testing centres here in Blantyre due to shortage of testing kits,” Confirmed Dr. Kawalazira

The testing centres include College of Medicine Laboratory and Liverpool Welcome Trust Laboratory.

Meanwhile, the country has a total number of 1818 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 19 deaths.