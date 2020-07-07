MCP Lads Don’t Take Their Own President Seriously…Keep On Ignoring Covid-19 Measures

BY JACK BANDA

Tidy looking lads like this don’t take their own president seriously to at least adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines he spent time talking about the other day for this event.

He said wash, use hand sanitiser, maintain social distance and wear face mask. They are the lot that tell us that they have shed tears because of how good Chakwera’s speeches have been to them.

They have mounted an opposition to any criticism of the speeches but they don’t get anything about what he is saying in their heads. So irresponsible. These lads are young people, I don’t give the monkeys that they are in MCP, they are us. Covid-19 should be their concern too. It is not a joke to play with, it is dangerous. It is killing people.

When you are close to the president like that, people are watching, be an example of what we are talking about. The best is not to get infected because, if you get infected, even if you get better, there is a new strain developing. We don’t hate you and we are not jealous about you, just jack up!