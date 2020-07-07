Lions Club International Donates Towards Covid-19 Fight

By Ireen Kayira, MANA

Banda – We will continue providing our services to the community

Lions Club International Foundation has granted Malawi the sum of $10, 000 (approximately K7.5 million) to assist in Covid-19 prevention.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday Lions Club District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique) new District Governor Ken Banda said the grant is in line with Lions Club motto of serving communities.

“This will be used to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will be donated to health facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu,” Banda said.

He said the club is aware that health facilities are in dire need of equipment to assist them during this period.

Lions clubs across the country have played an active role in assisting government in the prevention of Covid 19 prevention in the country.

“We know that government cannot reach out to everyone in as far as prevention issues are concerned as such individual clubs have been on the ground to give government a hand and we will continue to be on the ground donating various items to health institutions,” he said.

The new District Governor was sworn in on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony which was done as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

He has taken over from Abraham George who was the District Governor for the year 2019 and is expected to be in office in the next 12 months.

Banda has encouraged clubs to keep conducting activities despite challenges brought by Covid-19 forcing them to do things differently.

“It is at times of crisis like this pandemic that we have to be more vibrant because the society needs us now than ever,” Banda said.

Lions Club District 412B Media and Communication Officer Alinafe Mlamba said the district will continue rendering a helping hand to the community especially now that cases of Covid-19 are escalating.

“Our goal is to work hand in hand with the community leaders to ensure the pandemic is put at bay.

Bearing in mind of our calling as a service organisation, we will further work on awareness campaigns by using necessary channels so that the pandemic is prevented,” Mlamba said.

She hailed the appointment of the new district governor describing it as a positive development saying every organisation needs a leader who can guide activities of that particular organisation.