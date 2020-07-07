Chilima Demands Reforms Report…Throws Out CEOs For Late Coming

As part of reform process, Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima on Tuesday demanded Reforms Status Report from all heads of Parastatal organizations by next week on 17 July, 2020.

Chilima: L will need a report

Chilima, who is also Minister of Minister for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, made the demand in Lilongwe after meeting leadership of parastatal organizations.

“To fully understand what has been happening, I have requested a Reforms Status Report due on 17th July.

Once this is done, we will be engaging individual Parastatals on a quarterly basis to take stock of the gains to ensure that we improve on service delivery to benefit Malawians,” said Chilima

During the meeting which took place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), the Vice President Chilima sent back all late comers.

The parastatal leadership which attended the meeting includes chief executive officers (CEOs), directors of finance and also CEO for Lilongwe City Council.