Great Speech Your Excellency But…

BY HENRY MKUMBIRA PHIRI

The speech was great, though couldn’t hear much about policy direction. Anyway, looking forward to seeing how all those promises will be fulfilled.

But on the other hand I see many many many Malawians expecting too much from the very same politicians that keep on lying to them. I have never seen this expectation before. It is as if Dr. Laza will be moving door to door employing them. That Chilima will be distributing food stuffs from Chitipa to Nsanje.

The expectation is as if Dr Chakwera and Chilima will be paying your kids’ school fees. The good thing is that all your preferred politicians are now fully employed as part of the 1 million job target.I wish you all good luck in your expectations